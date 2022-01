Share

Dell highlights to technology trends to watch for in 2022

This episode of Corporate Access looks at a study done by Dell Technologies and Intel on Technology Trends for 2022. Technology continues to be an important pillar connecting the world and transform healthcare, commerce, education and financial services. Douglas Woolley, Managing Director, South Africa Dell Technologies speaks to CNBC Africa's Mowick Pietersen.

Tue, 25 Jan 2022 14:43:27 GMT