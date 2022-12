Share

Discover Rwanda EP3: Sustainability in Opulence

The new trend in luxury tourism is working to strike the right balance between indulgence & sustainability. Treating guests with views as singular as the sun and as ostentatious as a world wonder. This episode showcases the Ultra-luxury resorts, fine dining, and nature-based stays that contribute to the preservation, proliferation, and equitable monetization of the country's natural resources.

Tue, 06 Dec 2022 14:54:33 GMT