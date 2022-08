Share

DISCOVER RWANDA’s Close Encounters with the Wild

From Firing bullets to flashing cameras! The USP of the African Wildlife experience has transformed from game hunts to conservation-based vacations and Rwanda's Akagera National Park promises one of the most intimate wildlife behaviour sightings in Africa. Get up-close and personal with DISCOVER RWANDA's "Close encounters with the wild" only on CNBC Africa.

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 17:00:50 GMT