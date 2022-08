Share

DMO auctions ₦225bn bond

About 246 billion naira were allotted in the three Federal Government bonds auctioned by the Debt Management Office. According to the DMO, original coupon rates of 13.5, 12.5 and 13 per cent, will be maintained. Tunde Adama, the Head of Trading at Citibank Nigeria, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and activities in Nigeria's Fixed Income market.

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 14:24:47 GMT