DMO says Nigeria will meet all debt obligations

Nigeria's Debt Management Office says the country remains committed and will meet all its debt obligations. This comes as the DMO says Nigeria's' finance ministers' comment was taken out of context in a recent interview. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Banks joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 13:47:05 GMT