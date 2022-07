Share

DMO to conduct ₦264.3bn NTB Auction

The Debt Management Office will conduct a Treasury Bills primary market auction today with over 264.3 billion will be offered. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to trade with similar mixed sentiments today due to the auction. Tobechukwu Ikpe, a Treasury Team member at Access Bank, joins me for a midweek wrap on activities in the fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:25:39 GMT