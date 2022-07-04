Share

Driving Sustainable Transformation Across Africa: Challenges and Opportunities

Recognising the interconnectivity between the economic, social, and environmental systems is increasingly important as we transform our growth path to be more socially inclusive, low carbon and resource efficient. A panel of experts gather to discuss the practical implications, the challenges and opportunities to drive a just transition to a low-carbon economy while addressing societal challenges.
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 14:24:57 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.