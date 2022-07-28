Access Dubai

Dubai to host final 2023 World Cup qualification tournament

PUBLISHED: Thu, 28 Jul 2022 14:51:04 GMT
Aadi Nair
Reuters
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

July 25 (Reuters) – The qualification tournament for the final place at next year’s men’s Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from Nov. 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday.

Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept. 8 next year. The country also hosted the tournament in 2007.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

