Dubai wants to become a global tech hub – and it’s betting on crypto to get it there

Dubai was one of the first cities to emerge from the pandemic, reopening to tourism by the middle of 2021. The emirate now has set its sights on becoming a global tech hub by attracting entrepreneurs, investors and even crypto influencers to the city. But will its bet on cryptocurrency catapult it to success or leave it in the dust?

Mon, 08 Aug 2022 10:20:00 GMT