Share

ECIC seeks to play a key role driving intra-Africa trade

In Focus On this week, the spotlight falls on the African Continental Free Trade Area, and specifically how it influences the operations of the ECIC in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia. The Export Credit Insurance Corporation (or ECIC) provides political and commercial risk insurance cover to South African lenders that finance export trade to other African countries and elsewhere in the world. Mandisi Nkuhlu, Chief Operating Officer at ECIC joins CNBC Africa’s Morwick Pietersen.

Mon, 21 Feb 2022 18:17:14 GMT