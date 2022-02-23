Share

Economists’ reaction to Finmin Godongwana’s #BudgetSpeech2022

South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered a markets friendly budget in his first full presentation, reigning-in spending, accelerating debt payments while protecting the poor through increased social spending. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa dissects the spending plans with Professor Patrick Bond, Political Economist and Political Ecologist , Martin Davies the Managing Director at Deloitte and Sifiso Skenhana, Chief Economist at IQ Business.
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 15:02:51 GMT
