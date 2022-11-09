Share

Ed-Tech Monday: Ed-Tech as an Enabler of Education for Learners Living with Disabilities

There are over 400 million children living in Africa and data from the World Health Organization shows that 10-15 per cent of those of school going age live with a disability. When it comes to edtech for persons with disabilities, a number of considerations need to be made including and cognizant of and responsive to the realities of learners with disabilities development of sustainable edtech solutions.
