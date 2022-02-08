Share

Edtech Monday: Education in the pandemic era, the role of technology

Ed Tech is back for season two and as we enter the third year of the pandemic, what does 2022 look like in terms of digitalisation of education? What is the new normal education? Julie Gichuru holds a conversation with Claudette Irere, Minister of State, ICT and TVET in Rwanda; Manos Antoninis, Senior Policy Analyst at GEM report, UNESCO and Albert Nsengiyumva, Executive Secretary at Association for the Development of Education in Africa.

