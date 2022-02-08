Share

Edtech Monday: Education in the pandemic era, the role of technology

Ed Tech is back for season two and as we enter the third year of the pandemic, what does 2022 look like in terms of digitalisation of education? What is the new normal education? Julie Gichuru holds a conversation with Claudette Irere, Minister of State, ICT and TVET in Rwanda; Manos Antoninis, Senior Policy Analyst at GEM report, UNESCO and Albert Nsengiyumva, Executive Secretary at Association for the Development of Education in Africa.
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 10:05:14 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.