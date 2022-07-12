Elon Musk says it’s time for Trump to ‘sail into the sunset’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Monday that he thinks former President Donald Trump should, “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

Writing on Twitter, where Musk has more than 100 million followers, the celebrity CEO said: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

A bipartisan House select committee is conducting public hearings to present initial findings from a yearlong investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of Trump’s supporters. The panel’s next public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Trump called Elon Musk a “bulls— artist” claiming that Musk said he voted for Trump in previous conversations between the two men. But Musk tweeted to deny that claim and hit back at Trump on Monday evening.