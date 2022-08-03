Emerging market portfolios post longest streak of monthly outflows on record – IIF

A employee counts Colombian pesos at a store in Bogota, Colombia December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez//File Photo NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) – Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows in July, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed on Wednesday.

Non-residents pulled $9.8 billion out of emerging market portfolios in July, the data show, compared with an outflow of $3.8 billion in June and a $35.1 billion inflow in July 2021. Net outflow over the past five months totaled $39.3 billion, according to the IIF. Cash has left emerging markets partly because developed economies have reversed years of very low interest rates to try to put a cap on inflation. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February triggered a spike in food and energy prices that increased their challenge.

Commodity exporters, many in emerging markets, gained revenue and attracted investment, and heightened payments to them also countered dollar strength – but only for a while. “Most of the recent dynamics in flows can be attributed to the dollar,” IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement, noting that following a string of interest rate hikes the U.S. Federal Reserve could be approaching a “neutral” rate. Reaching it and achieving some stability in U.S. interest rates could help stem the outflows. But on Tuesday a trio of Fed officials from across the policy spectrum signaled that they and their colleagues remained “completely united” on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that would more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s. Read full story