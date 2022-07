Share

Entrepreneurial Edge: How this dynamic duo built a supply chain from Africa to Dubai

From the cornerstone of Kenya, to the centre of Dubai, creating global demands while supporting local farmers are qualities and skills that are not only sought after in entrepreneurial thinkers but are embedded in duo Misha Patel and Anusha Mahtani, founders of Zola Collective.

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 18:09:41 GMT