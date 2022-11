Share

Equities: Bulls gain more ground

The bulls are continuing with their winning streak with advancements in Airtel Africa, Courteville and Unity bank. Analysts at PFI Capital say bargain hunting will sustain the upward drive. Meanwhile, yesterday’s T-bills auction did little to lift the mood at the fixed income market. Olumide Sole, Analyst at PFI Capital joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 14:13:23 GMT