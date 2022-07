Share

Equities market negative amid H1 earnings

The bearish sentiments persisted in the Nigerian equities market, putting the All-Share Index Year-to-Date returns at 17 per cent. Dare Fajimolu, the Head of Research and Strategy at NASD PLC, joins CNBC Africa for a wrap on activities at the Equities and NASD unlisted markets.

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 14:13:09 GMT