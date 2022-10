Share

Equities market records marginal bullish undertone

Strong buying interest in BUA Cement is pushing some bullish undertone in the equities market however, there is looming bearish sentiment following the selloffs witnessed in Nestle, FBNH and GTCO. AbdulLateef Grillo, Analyst at Meristem Securities joinsCNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 14:28:20 GMT