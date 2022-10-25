Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa

TOPSHOT – A man waves an Ethiopian flag as he join others gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 22, 2022 during a demonstration in support of Ethiopia armed forces. – Tigray’s rebel authorities said Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting “will end and peace will prevail”. The government has also said it would participate in negotiations in South Africa on Monday being organised by the African Union, as diplomatic pressure mounts for a settlement to almost two years of bloodshed. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP) (Photo by AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP via Getty Images) JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) – The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country’s northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said.

At stake is an opportunity to end a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine in Africa’s second most populous nation, destabilising the wider Horn of Africa region. The talks, mediated by the African Union, begin as the government has been making significant gains on the battlefield, capturing several large towns in Tigray over the past week. Read full story The government offensive, conducted jointly with allied troops from neighbouring Eritrea, has raised fears of further harm to civilians, leading African, U.S. and European leaders and even Pope Francis to call for a ceasefire and urgent talks.

South Africa “hopes the talks will proceed constructively and result in a successful outcome that leads to lasting peace for all the people of our dear sister country Ethiopia,” said Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The African Union mediation team is led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former deputy president of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The conflict stems from grievances dating back to a period during which the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a rebel movement-turned-political party, dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition.

Since that coalition lost power at the national level in 2018, the TPLF, still powerful in its northern stronghold, fell out with the federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The government has accused the TPLF of seeking to restore its national dominance, which it denies, while the TPLF has accused the Abiy government of oppressing Tigrayans and over-centralising power, which it denies. The Tigrayan delegation has said its focus at the talks in South Africa would be on an immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered access to Tigray for humanitarian aid, and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces.