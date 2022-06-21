Share

ExxonMobil at the Crossroads: Sneak Peak

Once seen as untouchable, ExxonMobil is now facing shareholder challenges over its direction as well as criticism that it fostered public uncertainty about global warming. In CNBC’s latest documentary special, David Faber gains unprecedented access to the company’s navigation of the energy transition. Watch this sneak peak of the documentary in the video above and tune in for the full film at 8pm on Wednesday on CNBC or here, on our flagship YouTube channel, at noon EST on Thursday.

