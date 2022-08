First post-blockade food aid ship leaves Ukraine for Africa

ODESSA REGION, UKRAINE – AUGUST 16: The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander grain ship carrying humanitarian food aid cargo of wheat for Ethiopia, departs from Yuzhne in Odessa region, Ukraine, on August 16, 2022. Turkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny — for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) – The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because of the closure of its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and sparking fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation”. Three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, making it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers. Read full story

The Brave Commander, carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat, left for Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said. “The ministry and the United Nations are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population,” it said in a statement. World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said the most important step in combating hunger globally is the opening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

“It will take more than grain ships out of Ukraine to stop world hunger, but with Ukrainian grain back on global markets we have a chance to stop this global food crisis from spiraling even further,” he said in a statement. The WFP’s deputy emergency co-ordinator in Ukraine, Marianne Ward, told Reuters the ship was expected to reach its destination in two weeks and the humanitarian agency had procured 60,000 metric tonnes of wheat thus far. Further cargoes are likely to deliver food aid to countries in the Middle East and Horn of Africa, she said, adding that WFP was looking at all options to transport food out of Ukraine.

FOOD CRISIS “While we totally focused on the Odesa ports because that is most efficient and can get out the most tonnage, we are still pursuing taking commodities out through alternative routes,” Despite the latest developments, the world still faces an unprecedented food crisis, the WFP said, adding that up to 50 million people in 45 countries are on the edge of famine. Ukraine can export 3 million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and be able in the future to export 4 million tonnes a month, said Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov.

He said that Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain while the total export volume so far was about 600,000 tonnes. Turkey’s defence ministry said that five ships, including the Brave Commander, left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi. That lifts the total number of ships to leave under the deal to 21. Four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre set up in Istanbul by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations.