Share

Focus On Africa Adaptation Summit

All roads lead to the Netherlands where African leaders are making a call for the world to double down on climate adaptation. After the breakthrough achievements of COP26 in Glasgow, there is need to get a clear roadmap on how the commitments made, will be delivered. The Africa Adaptation Summit was hosted by the Global Center on Adaptation with an objective to scale up adaptation action in Africa through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program in the build-up to Sharm al-sheikh in Egypt for the United Nation’s World Climate conference, COP27.

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 12:00:23 GMT