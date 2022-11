Share

Focus On: Africa’s Just Energy Transition

The theme for this year's COP27 is delivering for people and the planet. As world leaders are emphasizing the need for just transitioning, the question remains how financially ready is Africa to take on this task. Nadja Haakansson, Africa Managing Director for Siemens Energy joins CNBC Africa for this Focus On as she speak about Just Transitioning in Africa.

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 07:20:55 GMT