Focus On AGRF 2022: Building resilient food systems in Africa

This edition of Focus On brings key conversations from AGRF 2022 held in Kigali, Rwanda. A myriad of voices joins the show to represent the viewpoints and expertise of a range of stakeholders actively participating and driving the move towards regenerative, circular and sustainable agriculture to strengthen the food systems of Africa.

Fri, 09 Sep 2022 18:23:29 GMT