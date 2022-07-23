Share

Focus On: Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference

The inaugural Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference was held by the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Sandton. The first annual Black Industrialists Report highlights direct funding provided by the departments, the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to support black industrialist and entrepreneurs. CNBC Africa's Morwick Pietersen spoke to Tshokolo Nchocho CEO, Industrial Development Corporation, Philisiwe Buthelezi CEO, National Empowerment Fund and Kuseni Dlamini Chairman, Massmart Holdings LTD.
