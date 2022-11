Share

Focus on COP27: The Key Takeaways

As the two weeks of talks draw to a close at COP 27 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt today, representatives of almost 200 countries are pressed to reach an agreement. Nations remain divided on issues such as loss and damage and the phasing out of fossil fuels. CNBC Africa was at Sharm El Sheikh to cover the two weeks of talks and negotiations. For this highlights special we caught up with some of the delegates.

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 08:50:33 GMT