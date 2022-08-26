Share

Focus On: Cryptocurrency – A step towards financial freedom?

On Focus-On today, we speak to the CEO of a company that wants to provide financial freedom for Africans through cryptocurrency and education on the market. For quite some time, African policy makers struggled on how to reconcile cryptocurrencies with their financial systems. But it seems the tide is changing. Recently the South African Reserve Bank gave financial institutions the green light to deal with funds linked to digital assets. Chris Maurice, the CEO of Yellow Card joins CNBC Africa to explore the evolution of financial services in Africa.

