Focus On CSIR 8th Biennial Conference: Exhibitors Corner

The CSIR 8th Biennial Conference took place in Pretoria. This platform brings industry and innovators together to discuss how South Africa can commercialise innovations earmarked for the market. This Focus On segment puts the spotlight on the exhibition centre and showcases some of the technology available for commercialisation.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 06:41:39 GMT