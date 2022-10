Share

Focus On GSMA: How to accelerate digital transformation in Africa

According to the GSMA Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan 2022 report, 40 per cent of the adult population in Sub Saharan Africa is now connected to mobile internet services. However, the usage gap remains a challenge, affecting digital inclusion. So how are players in the mobile industry space addressing this challenge? Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO, Middle East and Africa at Orange spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 14:12:59 GMT