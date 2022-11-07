Share

Focus On: How to Attract Investment in Clean Energy Production

The key theme for 2022 used globally is Clean Energy Production. The variant phrases are Just Transitioning, Renewable Energy and Greener Economy. But this is not a new concept. This Focus On segment places the spotlight on the importance of finding and funding energy that will have a lesser impact on climate while simultaneously striving for social inclusion and growing the economy. Justin Schmidt, Head of Manufacturing, Renewable Energy & Transport Logistics at Absa joins CNBC Africa for this conversation.

