Focus On: How Vodacom is equipping African farmers with digital tools to fight climate change

African farmers are in urgent need of government support, especially in the fight against climate change. An area where telcos can step in to assist African farmers is by providing digital tools. Digital technologies can help farmers manage with fewer resourses and secure the future success of their operations. Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group joins CNBC Africa in this Focus On segment at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 14:44:06 GMT