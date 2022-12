Share

Focus On: International Financial Inclusion Conference 2022

Nigeria has launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3.0 and 6 other strategies to meet its Financial Inclusion Target of 95 per cent by the year 2024. This formed highlights of the maiden edition of the Financial Inclusion Conference in Abuja, Nigeria. CNBC Africa has the details of the 2-day hybrid event.

