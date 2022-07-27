Share

Focus On: Lotus Bank MD Kafilat Araoye reflects on the first year of business in Nigeria

Just a year ago, Lotus Bank; a non-interest financial institution started operations in Nigeria after obtaining a regional banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in the South-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria. On this episode of Focus On, Managing Director, Kafilat Araoye speaks to CNBC Africa about their journey so far in the first year of business in Nigeria.

