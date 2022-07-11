Share

Focus on MTN Group at CHOGM

The just concluded Commonwealth Business Forum couldn’t have come at an opportune time. The platform brought with it an opportunity for participants to deliberate on better ways to manoeuvre around the unique times that the covid19 pandemic has brought with it. MTN Group was an anchor sponsor of the forum, injecting $230,000 towards the gathering that sat under the theme Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming and here’s a recap of the key takeaways from MTN Group at CHOGM.

