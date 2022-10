Share

Focus On: MultiChoice joins forces with The Earthshot Prize to repair the planet

MultiChoice announced its media broadcast partnership with The Earthshot Prize, to help address climate challenges on the African continent. The Earthshot Prize is a global environment prize that aims to find scalable solutions to address the world’s biggest environmental problems and repair our planet over the next 10 years.

