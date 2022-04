Share

Focus On Presco’s expansion plans, ₦50bn bond issuance program

In this edition of Focus On, our spotlight is on Presco Plc, a fully integrated agro-industrial company that specializes in the cultivation, extraction and refining of crude palm oil. The journey takes us to the outskirts of Benin City in Nigeria, to the Obaretin Estate, where we will find out about Presco’s expansion plans and the progress of their debut 50 billion-naira bond issuance program.

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 15:16:56 GMT