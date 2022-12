Share

Focus On Purple’s ₦10bn equity offer

Purple Real Estate Income Plc is expanding its real estate footprint and is on the path to become the first approved REICO in Nigeria. In its Initial Public Offer of two billion ordinary shares at 5 naira per share, the offer opened on the 21st of November and will be active until midnight on the 23rd of December.

