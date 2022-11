Share

Focus On: Southern Africa – Europe 2022 CEO Dialogue

The 9th Edition of the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue took place on the 10 and 11th of November, with the understanding that these two parts of the world needed this platform to strengthen trade relations whilst addressing major economic and socio-economic challenges. We bring you key voices in this Focus On segment.

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 07:36:17 GMT