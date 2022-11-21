Share

Focus On: Standard Bank’s Dobson on tackling climate change in Africa

The United Nations Climate Change Conference this year is hosted at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. Leaders are seeking to address the dire need for more funding to fight climate change. What does that mean for the African countries? Wendy Dobson, Head of Group Corporate Citizenship at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for this Focus On to explain what Standard Bank is doing to address climate change in Africa.

