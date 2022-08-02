Share

FOE2022: Lessons from Covid & Developed World Transformation Strategies for African Education

Transformation, teaching, learning, fatigue, student mobility & building domestic capacity. Universities world-wide had to come to terms with rapid change and adopt new technologies. These advances have influenced social e-trends towards digitalization. Like all other revolutionary changes, digital transformation involves intense adjustment and re-adjustment. Powerful changes in the education system resulting from the globalized economy have propelled changes specifically in higher education, such as standard, quality, decentralization, and virtual and independent learning. The challenge is to know how viable developed world digital transformation strategies are in developing countries.

Tue, 02 Aug 2022 08:09:51 GMT