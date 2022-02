Share

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit 2022 launch

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit brings together leading women from around Africa and the globe, to interact and move on ideas that impact women. The virtual event will be hosted live on International Women's Day, the 8th of March and the 9th of March 2022. The overall theme of the summit is ‘Resetting Everything: The New Face of Leadership'.

Tue, 08 Feb 2022 13:00:14 GMT