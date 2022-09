Share

Foreign exchange illiquidity continues over demand concerns

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market remains illiquid as demand outweighs fx supply at the Investors and Exporters’ window. Activities are wrapping up on a quiet note at the Treasury bills and bond markets as players wait on MPC’s next move. Traders at UBA say there will be NTB maturities of ₦141.34 billion coming up next week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, fixed income trader, UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 14:20:36 GMT