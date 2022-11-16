Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Former Irish president Robinson worried over climate ‘loss and damage’ talks

PUBLISHED: Wed, 16 Nov 2022 14:13:40 GMT
Simon Jessop
Reuters
Former Ireland’s President Mary Robinson speaks during the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester, Britain September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Former Irish President Mary Robinson said on Wednesday she was concerned at the state of talks at the COP27 climate summit on planned measures to address loss and damage suffered by poorer countries as a result of climate change.

“There does seem to be a bit of a block in loss and damage. There isn’t an agreement, it would appear, across the board, on a fund here and now,” Robinson, who heads a group of prominent former world leaders known as the Elders.

She said China and Saudi Arabia were holding up talks.

“I’m also very worried about the fact that the Santiago Network negotiations last night came up with a real problem because China and Saudi Arabia – and I’m naming names… are trying to block technical assistance for loss and damage going to the most vulnerable countries,” she said

A spokesperson for the Saudi delegation to the talks declined to comment on Robinson’s remarks.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by William James and Frank Jack Daniel)

