Fossil Fuels vs. Renewable Energy: Moving Toward Just Transition

Fossil fuels vs. renewable energy - a debatable topic that’s amplified in the mining sector. Globally, we still rely on coal mining to supply the energy grid but a call has been made to increase stable power while lowering the reliance on carbon fuels. Industry experts discuss the future of the mining sector as we transition towards cleaner energy and mining for a sustainable tomorrow.

Thu, 26 May 2022 18:21:16 GMT