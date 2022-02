Share

FULL SPEECH: Gauteng Premier David Makhura delivers #GPSOPA2022

Re-igniting the Gauteng economy to take part in South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan is on the top of the Gauteng Provincial government's strategy. Gauteng Premier David Makhura discusses this and more in the State of the Province Address.

Tue, 22 Feb 2022 12:06:04 GMT