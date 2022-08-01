Share

Future of Education Summit 2022: Digital Transformation in Education

Over the past two years the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed ways of working, living and relating to each other on a global level. The education sector had to adapt radically and rapidly, driven by the need to digitalize education and training processes in order to remain competitive and provide high-quality education. This panel will talk about the barriers and challenges faced by higher education institutions, technological resources and methodologies they have used to make the necessary transformation, and what the future holds for the digitalization of education in the foreseeable future.

