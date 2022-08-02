Share

Future of Education Summit 2022: Transformation of Higher Education Leadership

A recent PwC survey of the higher education landscape in Africa, Australia and Singapore, the Middle East and the UK found that only 44 per cent of respondents thought their institution was doing a good job of strengthening partnerships with industry to become more internationally competitive. From this it emerged that governments need to play a role in supporting the higher education sector as it undergoes a profound transition, by fixing regulation. Then institutions need to do what is right for their students and industry partners.

