Game Changers EP1: Farming into the future

Rwandan start-ups are using smart farming solutions to optimize the agricultural value chain and raw food retail sector. From building logistical services to remote condition monitoring or digitally connecting agronomists with the small-scale farmers, the homegrown startups are incorporating technology to maximize crop yields, farmer's dividends, and the overall agriculture economy.

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 11:41:41 GMT