Ghana: Africa’s Greatest Star

Ghana’s impressive growth over recent years has found it being lauded as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and a beacon of resilience, innovation, progress and promise in sub-Saharan Africa. PenresaTV’s documentary ‘Ghana: Africa’s Greatest Star’ highlights Ghana’s blueprint for growth and tracks the trajectory of its rising star through in-depth and key interviews with the nation’s leading figures, pioneers and game-changers.
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 09:28:16 GMT
