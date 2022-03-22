Share

Ghana: Africa’s Greatest Star

Ghana’s impressive growth over recent years has found it being lauded as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and a beacon of resilience, innovation, progress and promise in sub-Saharan Africa. PenresaTV’s documentary ‘Ghana: Africa’s Greatest Star’ highlights Ghana’s blueprint for growth and tracks the trajectory of its rising star through in-depth and key interviews with the nation’s leading figures, pioneers and game-changers.

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 09:28:16 GMT